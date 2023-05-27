'Not your typical garage sale': Great Glebe Garage Sale takes over streets

An annual tradition in Ottawa is taking over streets in the Glebe Saturday.

The Great Glebe Garage Sale has been an annual event since 1986. It's back on this weekend as homeowners in the Glebe sell their stuff from their front lawns, driveways and porches.

Patrick Burke, the executive director of the Glebe BIA, says the Great Glebe Garage Sale is one of the most anticipated days of the year.

"There are people who have strategies and one of those strategies is to start at 6 a.m. and scout out their favourite places," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent Saturday morning. "There are lots of great deals, but some people really plan out the day and they start early."

The Great Glebe Garage Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It draws thousands of people to the Glebe every year.

Burke says it's unlike anything else in Ottawa.

"It's not your typical garage sale," he says. "You can find a lot of really nice housewares… You can also find some really interesting things. There have been canoes on sale before, cars; so, you can really find some strange and interesting things as well as that perfect piece for the corner of your room of whatever you're looking for.

"I think does become a treasure hunt where people are really excited to find that one unique thing that they're going to brag about for years and years and years."

Glebe vendors also hold huge sidewalk sales. Burke says there are about 30 vendors along Bank Street taking part this year.

"That helps sort of amp it up and give it a festival feel as you're walking through the neighbourhood."

This is the second Great Glebe Garage Sale since in-person events returned following lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. Burke says he expects this year's sale to draw crowds once again.

"Last year was the first one we had had since the onset of the pandemic and it was so, so nice to see people out," he said. "You just felt that excitement. I expect that to carry over this year. It's such a fun community event."

TIPS FOR TAKING PART

Check the forecast: "It will be warm, so bring some water and sunscreen," says Burke.

Be prepared to walk: "It's really busy. It's Race Weekend, there's an Atletico game on today. If you can take transit or bike or walk, that's great," Burke suggests. "You may not be able to find a parking spot in the Glebe, so you may want to walk further afield and walk in."

Have bags: "Bring some bags with you for everything you might pick up and do your shopping before 2 p.m. when things start winding down," Burke says.

Burke says people do begin packing up at around 2 p.m., but it's not a hard stop, and some people may still be selling things a little longer. Glebe businesses will also remain open for their regular hours through the day.