Take the Sunny and Run: Weather for Ottawa Race Weekend

It's a bright, sunny, and hot weekend for runners taking part in Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa is sunny all day Saturday with a high of 27 C and a UV index of 8, or very high. Typical highs for this time of the year are about 6 degrees cooler.

Overnight, expect a clear sky and a low of 10 C.

Sunday's forecast is also sunny with a high of 29 C and a UV index of 8.

Clouds do not appear at all in the forecast for the next week, and highs are in the mid 20s to low 30s approaching June.

Monday's forecast is sunny, 26 C, Tuesday is sunny and 27 C, and Wednesday is sunny and 29 C.

The outlook for the first two days of June are sunny with highs of 31 C both Thursday and Friday.