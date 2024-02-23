OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 'No threat to public safety': 1 person in custody, another injured following shooting in Pembroke, Ont.

    The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Pembroke, Ont. along McKenzie Street.

    OPP recieved a call just before 6:30 a.m. reporting a shooting at a residence in the area of McKenzie Street near Almira Street and Gourley Avenue.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found one person with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say while the victim was transpoted to hospital, another person was still inside the residence. They asked people to shelter in place, saying there's "no threat to public safety."

    The person who was still inside the residence is now in custody.

    Police say on X "There is no further need for local residents to shelter in place."

