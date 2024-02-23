'No threat to public safety': 1 person in custody, another injured following shooting in Pembroke, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Pembroke, Ont. along McKenzie Street.

OPP recieved a call just before 6:30 a.m. reporting a shooting at a residence in the area of McKenzie Street near Almira Street and Gourley Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say while the victim was transpoted to hospital, another person was still inside the residence. They asked people to shelter in place, saying there's "no threat to public safety."

#OPP are investigating a shooting incident in the area of McKenzie St. near Almira St. And Gourley Ave. One person has suffered non-life threatening injuries. One person with firearm still in residence.

At this time there is no threat to public safety. pic.twitter.com/siScXHBUuf — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 23, 2024

The person who was still inside the residence is now in custody.

Police say on X "There is no further need for local residents to shelter in place."