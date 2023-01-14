No one injured in Blossom Park area house fire
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt in a house fire in the Blossom Park area Friday evening.
A homeowner called 911 around 8 p.m. to report that he came home from work, only to be met with thick, black smoke when he opened the front door. Firefighters arrived at the home on Victoria Heights Crescent within four minutes.
An air purifier in the basement had caught fire, spreading the smoke throughout the house. The fire was quickly put out and firefighters confirmed it hadn’t spread into the walls or elsewhere in the house. Firefighters then used large fans to help remove the remaining smoke.
The situation was under control by 8:14 p.m.
