New year, new rules: Two Ottawa bylaws come into effect in January 2024
New regulations on public donation boxes and a switch to the province's towing framework will come into effect in Ottawa in the New Year.
New regulatory framework for towing industry
A motorcycle is loaded onto a truck in downtown Ottawa's vehicle control zone Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)Starting Jan. 1, Ottawa, along with all other Ontario municipalities, will switch to a provincial regulatory framework for the towing and storage sector.
This includes all tow service operators, tow truck drivers and vehicle storage facility operators, as well as their enforcement.
In response to growing violence, corruption and criminal activity in the towing industry, the province established the provincial oversight regime.
Ottawa residents can still contact 3-1-1 to determine if their vehicle has been towed for a parking infraction by the City or an authorized Private Parking Enforcement Agency.
All complaints about towing or storage services should be directed to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. The Ministry of Transportation will share information about the complaint process on their website.
A report with further information on the transition to provincial governance of the towing sector is scheduled at the city's Emergency Preparedness and Protection Committee in February 2024.
Clothing Donation By-Law in effect Jan. 31
The city of Ottawa is considering new rules for clothing donation boxes. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)A bylaw regulating clothing donation boxes passed by council in September introduces a permit system with a fee, in response to unmaintained and unattended boxes across the city.
The Clothing Donation Box Bylaw will come into effect Jan. 31 with regulations for location, signage and maintenance of the boxes and a new annual permit fee of $500.
There will also be an annual fee of $150 per box located across the city.
The city estimates there are approximately 200 to 300 outdoor clothing donation boxes located on private property and at six city of Ottawa facilities.
Between 2019 and 2023, the city received 285 service requests for clothing donation boxes, with the majority focusing on property standards and the "over-accumulation of donated items," a staff report said.
Under the bylaw, the clothing donation boxes must display the name, telephone number and email address of the box owner and the valid charity registration number or not-for-profit corporation number.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle
