Ottawa eyes new permit system for clothing donation boxes

The city of Ottawa is proposing new rules for clothing donation boxes on public and private property, including a permit system with a fee, in response to concerns from councillors and the public about unmaintained and unattended boxes across the city.

A report for the emergency preparedness and protective services committee recommends a new Clothing Donation Box Bylaw with regulations for location, signage and maintenance of the boxes, and a new annual permit fee of $500 and an annual fee of $150 per box located across the city.

"A permit system and regulations are recommended to hold clothing donation box owners and private property owners more accountable for the location, signage, maintenance, and safety of outdoor clothing donation boxes in Ottawa," staff say in the report for the Sept. 21 meeting.

"This new bylaw has been developed in response to concerns about community nuisances caused by outdoor boxes that are left unmaintained and unattended, placed on private and public properties without consent, or that display inaccurate information about the box’s owner."

The city estimates there are approximately 200 to 300 outdoor clothing donation boxes located on private property and at six city of Ottawa facilities.

Councillors have called on the city to crackdown on donation bins in Ottawa, with councillors noting there were incidents of vandalism and illegal placement of boxes. Between 2019 and 2023, the city has received 285 service requests for clothing donation boxes, with the majority focusing on property standards and the "over-accumulation of donated items," staff say.

Staff are recommending the city implement a new Clothing Donation Box Bylaw with a mandatory permit system for clothing donation box owners, to "address the ongoing issues with clothing donation boxes." The report says the permit system would increase accountability for clothing donation box owners to "empty and maintain their boxes" and provide transparency regarding "who owns and operates clothing donation boxes" in Ottawa.

Clothing donation box owners would be required to provide the city with specific information and documentation to obtain a permit, including where each clothing donation box is located, proof of valid insurance, confirmation of safety certification of each box, and written consent from each private property owner allowing the box.

Under the bylaw, the clothing donation boxes must display the name, telephone number and email address of the box owner and the valid charity registration number or not-for-profit corporation number.

Staff are also recommending a validation sticker issued by the city be placed on each approved clothing donation box, and all information must be displayed in both English and French.

The city anticipates six to nine permit holders will operate donation bins in the city of Ottawa, with 250 to 400 total clothing donation boxes set up on public and private property.

If approved, the new bylaw and permit system would be implemented on Jan. 31, 2024. Clothing donation bins from registered charities only would only be permitted at city facilities

Revenue from the permit fees would fund the administration, management and enforcement of the new regulatory system by staff.

Staff note Belleville, Cornwall and Gatineau require clothing donation box operators to obtain a general permit or licence from the city, while Toronto, Mississauga and London have clothing donation box regulations in the business licensing bylaws.

Second-hand clothing and thrift stores who operate clothing donation boxes on the same property of their stores, include Value Village and the Salvation Army Thrift Stores, would not need a permit for the donation box on the property. Staff say the organizations would still be responsible for ensuring their boxes comply with regulations for box location, maintenance and information displayed on the box. Indoor donation boxes will not be included in the bylaw since they are still subject to existing property standards regulations, according to staff.