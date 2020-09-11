OTTAWA -- Ottawa parents will find out new details Friday about how a shortage of school bus drivers will affect routes.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says parents can expect routes to be changed or cancelled, but hasn’t yet said how many students may be affected. OSTA also said the changes will include transitioning high school students to public transit.

It’s expected to announce more details at a news conference at 11 a.m.

OSTA provides transportation for students in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.

The announcement Friday will “highlight the severe driver shortage” and its impact on service, OSTA said. That service is scheduled to start on Monday, the same day OCDSB elementary school students start returning to classes.

Communication is expected to go out to families about changes and cancelled routes by midday Friday, OSTA said.

“OSTA continues to work with its operators and OC Transpo to find creative solutions to provide services to as many students as possible.”