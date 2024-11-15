Sir Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returns to Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel

The "Roaring Lion" returned to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier on Friday, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.

The Ottawa hotel hosted a ceremony to celebrate as the "'Roaring Lion' reclaims its rightful place among the treasured walls of the Fairmont Château Laurier," after it returned from Italy this fall. It is located in the original home in Zoe's Lounge, formerly the "Reading Lounge" at the downtown Ottawa hotel.

Bruno Lair (right), assistant director of engineering at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, unveils the portrait of Winston Churchill along with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Canadian Heritage Deputy Minister Isabelle Mondou during a ceremony at the hotel, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The portrait by photographer Yousuf Karsh was discovered missing in August 2022, and officials narrowed down the timeline to the portrait being stolen between Dec. 25, 2021, and Jan. 6, 2022, and replaced with a fake copy.

"After more than two years, I stand before you to celebrate the return of our iconic portrait," Genevieve Dumas, general manager of the Fairmont Château Laurier, said during the ceremony. "This piece symbolizes a unique bond between Karsh's legacy and our hotel."

Security has been boosted at the hotel, including the installation of plexiglass around the portrait.

"I can tell you it's armed, locked, secured, alarmed, plexiglass. It's not moving." Dumas said.

Staff accidentally set off the new alarm system earlier this week while putting the framed portrait back on the wall.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the return of the "Roaring Lion" photo a "remarkable day for Ottawa."

"A day when we come together not just to celebrate a work of art, but a piece of our city's history that has finally been returned home to it's rightful place," Sutcliffe said.

"I'm thrilled to welcome back the iconic 'Roaring Lion' portrait of Sir Winston Churchill by Yousuf Karsh."

"This is where that portrait belongs."

In September, the Ottawa Police Service announced the portrait had been located in Italy. Police said the portrait was sold through an auction house in London to a buyer in Italy, adding, "both of whom were unaware that the piece was stolen."

Ottawa police investigators worked with the London Metropolitan Police and the Italian Carabinieri to search for the photo.

"With the help of public tips, forensic analysis, and international cooperation, investigators tracked down the individual responsible for the theft," police said. "Additionally, open-source research and collaboration with other agencies were key in identifying the suspect."

Jeffrey Iain James Wood, 43, from Powassan, Ont., is facing several charges, including forgery, theft over $5,000 and trafficking.

The photo of Churchill was taken on Dec. 30, 1941 on Parliament Hill after the then-British prime minister delivered a speech about the Second World War to Canada's Parliament.

Karsh was a former resident of the Château Laurier for nearly two decades, and operated his photography studio on the hotel's sixth floor. In 1998, Karsh donated the portrait of Churchill to the Château Laurier on permanent loan.

"This is a very happy day. I am delighted my husband's portrait of Sir Winston Churchill is back in the home where it belongs," said a note from Estrellita Karsh, the widow of Karsh, read at the ceremony.

"The Winston Churchill portrait was especially meaningful for my husband because it was taken almost next door in the Speaker's Chambers in Parliament, and it has become one of the most iconic images in photography."

The Karsh family thanked the Ottawa Police Service for the investigation to track down the portrait.

In late September, officials from the Château Laurier and the Ottawa Police Service travelled to Rome for a ceremony to transfer the art to Canadian hands.

The "Roaring Lion" will be available for the public to see starting at 12 p.m. on Monday.

"This is for the world to see and I'm just beyond proud," Dumas said.

