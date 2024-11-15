OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 dead after fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood

    The Ottawa Fire Services and Ottawa Paramedic Service responded to a fire at an apartment building on Deschamps Avenue Thursday night. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) The Ottawa Fire Services and Ottawa Paramedic Service responded to a fire at an apartment building on Deschamps Avenue Thursday night. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)
    A woman in her 50s has died from her injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood.

    Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 100 block of Deschamps Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

    "Sadly, a woman in her 50s succumbed to her injuries," the Ottawa Police Service said on X.

    "There is nothing suspicious at this time."

    The Ottawa Fire Services says it received a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke in the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. Firefighters reported smoke conditions when they arrived on the scene, but the fire had been extinguished.

    The fire started in a mattress.

    The Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Fire Services, the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating.

