1 dead after fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood

A woman in her 50s has died from her injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 100 block of Deschamps Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

"Sadly, a woman in her 50s succumbed to her injuries," the Ottawa Police Service said on X.

"There is nothing suspicious at this time."

The Ottawa Fire Services says it received a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke in the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. Firefighters reported smoke conditions when they arrived on the scene, but the fire had been extinguished.

The fire started in a mattress.

The Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Fire Services, the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating.