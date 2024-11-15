1 dead after fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood
A woman in her 50s has died from her injuries after an evening fire in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 100 block of Deschamps Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
"Sadly, a woman in her 50s succumbed to her injuries," the Ottawa Police Service said on X.
"There is nothing suspicious at this time."
The Ottawa Fire Services says it received a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke in the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. Firefighters reported smoke conditions when they arrived on the scene, but the fire had been extinguished.
The fire started in a mattress.
The Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Fire Services, the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
More than 1 in 3 surgical patients has complications, study finds, and many are the result of medical errors
Despite decades of calls for more attention to patient safety in hospitals, people undergoing surgery still have high rates of complications and medical errors, a new study finds.
National home sales surge in October after previous month's supply bump: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in October rose 30 per cent compared with a year ago, marking a shift from the market's holding pattern that the association has previously described.
RFK Jr.'s to-do list to make America 'healthy' has health experts worried
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services "is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people," warns the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
15 Salisbury University students charged with hate crimes after they allegedly beat a man they lured to an apartment
Fifteen students at Salisbury University in Maryland are facing assault and hate crime charges after they allegedly targeted a man 'due to his sexual preferences' and lured him to an off-campus apartment where they beat him, police said.
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by 'well-organized' fraudsters climbs to 190
Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by 'well-organized' fraudsters.
Hugh Grant thinks his 'Notting Hill' character was 'despicable'
Plenty of people loved Hugh Grant's character in the 1999 rom-com 'Notting Hill,' but Grant is not one of them. He talked about playing William Thacker, opposite Julia Roberts as Anna Scott, during a conversation for Vanity Fair’s 'Scene Selection.'
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
Ontario to ban name changes for sex offenders, solicitor general says
Ontario plans to ban registered sex offenders from changing their names.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
-
Liberals promise to build 80K homes, NDP promises to lower small business tax
As the Nova Scotia election campaign continues, the Liberals are promising to “deliver a better deal on housing.”
-
Nova Scotia ports welcomed more than half a million tourists in 2024
Nova Scotia welcomed more than 350,000 cruise ship passengers via the port of Halifax and more 210,000 through the port of Sydney in 2024, the Halifax Port Authority said.
Toronto
-
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
-
Toronto couple fights over Taylor Swift tickets in divorce settlement
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
-
Person found with gunshot wound inside vehicle that fled from officers, later crashed in Scarborough: police
Police say one person was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that fled from officers and later crashed in Scarborough this morning.
Montreal
-
One voice, two solitudes: Calls for cultural crossover one year after Karl Tremblay's death
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
-
Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
-
First-ever Quebec celiac disease forum aims to help those living with the disease
Celiac Quebec (Cœliaque Québec) is co-organizing a first citizens' forum that will bring together patients, various health-care professionals, university program leaders as well as people from the food industry to help the around 85,000 people living with the disease in Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Senior charged with sex assault on a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after Manitoulin Island motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
Windsor
-
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in downtown Windsor
Windsor fire crews responded to a third floor apartment fire in the downtown core on Friday.
-
Why these trees have been saved from the sprawling expansion of Highway 3
A memorial stone and oak trees have been protected from excavation along the corridor where the two-lane highway is expanding to four in Kingsville.
-
How does the Canada Post strike impact me?
The Canada Post strike could mean payment interruptions for customers and vendors. The City of Windsor and E.L.K Energy have issued statements on what the strike means moving forward.
London
-
Here's how you can pay your city bills during the Canada Post strike
When it comes to tax bills, invoices and vendor payments, the city said everything is still expected to be paid by the due dates, but propety owners have a number of options to make sure payments are received,
-
Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre marks 150 years of serving London
Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre held its annual gala on Thursday evening, marking 150 years of serving families in London.
-
Youth under arrest after robbery in south London
Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
-
'The Vac Man': Cambridge, Ont. man with autism can fix just about every vacuum
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
-
Taylor Swift mania sweeps Waterloo Region as fans head to Eras tour in Toronto
The wait is finally over for thousands of Taylor Swift fans. The superstar kicked off the Toronto leg of her Eras tour on Thursday. We checked in with concert-goers in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
Barrie
-
Street sweeper operator accused of driving erratically while impaired crashes into ditch
A street sweeper operator accused of driving erratically while impaired and crashing into a ditch in Barrie was arrested Thursday evening.
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
-
Fatal head-on collision in Cookstown
One person is dead after a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
-
'No excuse for this': Winnipeg apartment building without mail for a year
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
-
Manitobans energized over CFL's Grey-Cup bound Blue Bombers, high-flying Jets
Oh, to be a Manitoba sports fan these days, with the Blue Bombers back yet again in the CFL Grey Cup -- and now the NHL's high-flying Jets are stomping all comers and breaking records.
Calgary
-
Canada Post strike halts mail, parcel deliveries across the country
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.
-
Calgarian celebrates second lottery win, taking home $5M
A Calgary man has won $5 million from a Lotto 6-49 ticket, but it's not his lottery win.
-
'Enchanting experience': Zoolights 2024 kicks off at Calgary Zoo
The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute is once again inviting people to get in the holiday spirit by taking in Zoolights.
Edmonton
-
Local Canada Post workers hit the picket line as nationwide strike begins
Edmonton-area Canada Post workers walked off the job Friday as a nationwide strike began.
-
Convenience store worker shot during central Edmonton robbery, woman arrested
A convenience store worker was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
-
McDavid further cements legacy by reaching 1,000-point mark in Oilers' win
Connor McDavid has further cemented his legacy in the NHL history books. The superstar forward scored a goal to record his 1,000th career point and set up Darnell Nurse’s overtime winner for good measure as his Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Thursday.
Regina
-
2 men charged with second-degree murder in connection to June homicide
Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the investigation of a homicide that occurred on June 1 in Regina.
-
Fresh faced himself, Regina's mayor-elect feels ready to lead an inexperienced council
Regina's Mayor-elect Chad Bachynski has been dealt a hand of inexperience going into his first term in office. Eight of 10 incoming city councillors are new to the job along with Bachynski himself.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Saskatoon
-
Here are the headliners for Country Thunder Sask. 2025
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
-
No injuries in Saskatoon garage fire
Saskatoon firefighters responded to a garage fire on the 100 block of Avenue U South Thursday night.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Vancouver
-
7 kittens rescued from apparently abandoned home in northern B.C., SPCA says
Seven kittens have been taken from "what appeared to be an abandoned home" in Fort St. James, B.C., according to the provincial SPCA.
-
Inmate assaulted at B.C. maximum-security prison
An inmate at B.C.'s only maximum-security federal prison was assaulted last week, Correctional Service Canada says.
-
Uber plans to expand service area to cover all of B.C. 'in early 2025'
Ride-hailing giant Uber says it plans to expand its service area to cover all of British Columbia next year, and it's looking for drivers to help it do so.
Vancouver Island
-
Uber plans to expand service area to cover all of B.C. 'in early 2025'
Ride-hailing giant Uber says it plans to expand its service area to cover all of British Columbia next year, and it's looking for drivers to help it do so.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
-
What to know about bird flu, poultry and dairy farms
People have been hearing a lot about H5N1 bird flu -- or highly pathogenic avian influenza -- since a B.C. teen became the first human to get the virus in Canada and is in hospital.
Kelowna
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.