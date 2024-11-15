OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hawkesbury man, 56, facing drug-related charges: OPP

    A 56-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking following the execution of a search warrant Thursday at a home in Hawkesbury, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The search warrant was executed at a home on James Street, where more than 450 suspected methamphetamine pills, nearly eight grams of suspected cocaine, several hydromorphone tablets and items typically associated with drug trafficking were seized, police say.

    The Hawkesbury man was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

