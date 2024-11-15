Two suspects in robberies south end of Ottawa sought by police

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in several robbery and carjacking incidents since Nov. 3 in the south end of the city.

Police say the two suspects allegedly approached a victim in the 2200 block of Bank Street on Nov. 3 at around 9:15 p.m. and asked for the keys to their vehicle. The suspects then assaulted the victim with weapons when they tried to run away, police say.

The vehicle was found and recovered a day after the incident in the area of Bank Street and Lester Road, according to police.

Police say a similar incident happened on Nov. 7 at around 11:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Bank Street, when a victim was approached by the suspects in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Bank Street, demanding their vehicle keys. When this victim tried to escape, the suspects assaulted them with a weapon. However, the suspects failed in stealing the vehicle this time, police say.

Both victims were injured, police add.

Officers note that the suspects have similar descriptions in each incident.

Both suspects are described as a Middle Eastern man, approximately five-foot-eight, between the ages of 18 and 20. They spoke English without an accent at the time of the incidents.

The first suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black Under Armour jacket (with the brand name on the front and back of the jacket), a black toque with a white stripe and black shoes with white soles, at the time of the incidents.

The second suspect was seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt with markings on the front, a shiny black jacket, black shoes with white trim and a black balaclava, at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information about these two suspects are asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5116, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.