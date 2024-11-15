Ottawa resident ordered to pay $35,000 after 2023 forest fire in Renfrew County

An Ottawa resident has pleaded guilty to failing to keep a fire under control after a wildfire consumed almost 45 hectares of land on Centennial Lake in Renfrew County.

A forest fire started on a privately owned island west of Calabogie, Ont. on June 4, 2023, in a restricted fire zone, and the fire jumped to the mainland.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire consumed almost 45 hectares of forest area and nearby residents were evacuated as a safety precaution. An evacuation order was in place for five days.

"A forensic investigation determined the fire was human caused," the ministry said.

"Conservation officers determined (the suspect) caused the fire. The investigation was supported by eye-witness accounts from residents, cottage owners and the Greater Madawaska Fire Department."

In June 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said it was looking to identify the individual or individuals responsible for starting the fire.

The resident was ordered to pay Ontario $35,000 as partial compensation for the costs incurred to extinguish the fire.