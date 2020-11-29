OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the highest figure reported in the city in more than two weeks.

Ottawa has enjoyed several days of relatively low case counts in the latter half of November, dropping as low as 11 new cases on Nov. 17. This latest figure is the highest number of new cases in a single day since Nov. 12, when 91 new cases were reported.

Ontario is reporting 1,708 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 54,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 503 new cases in Peel, 463 in Toronto and 185 in York Region. There are 1,443 more resolved cases.



Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 29, 2020

Across Ontario, 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Despite the jump in Ottawa's figures, Peel Region and Toronto still account for the majority of Ontario's COVID-19 infections.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 53,959 COVID-19 tests were performed across the province on Saturday. 38,724 people are still waiting for test results across the province.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide testing figures on weekends. Their next update for local testing numbers will be Monday. In its most recent update on Friday, the taskforce said Ottawa's positivity rate for the week of Nov. 20 to 26 was 1.3 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

According to provincial figures, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Five more people in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region have tested positive.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health also reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's area.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.