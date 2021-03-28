CARLETON PLACE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a gun has been seized following a reported home invasion in Carleton Place late Saturday night.

In a release, OPP said officers were called to a home on Townline Road East between Bridge Street and James Street at around 10 p.m. The investigation revealed that someone had fired a gun inside the home.

While minor injuries have been reported, police said they weren't from the shooting.

Police did not say who was injured and there is no word of any arrests or charges. Police did, however, say that there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to Lanark County OPP or Crime Stoppers.