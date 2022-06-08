Ottawa man facing 105 charges as part of 'Project Street Sweeper'

An Ottawa man is facing 105 charges after police seized 24 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, several handguns and three vehicles during a six-month investigation.

Ottawa police launched "Project Street Sweeper" in January, targeting firearms and drug trafficking in Ottawa. On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant on Merkley Drive in the Fallingbrook neighbourhood.

Police say the following items were seized.

A 357 Magnum Revolver

Eleven rounds of 357 ammunition

Three X P80 Glock style semi-auto handguns

A 7.62 mm semi-auto handgun

Eight rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

A 12 gauge pump action Pallas Tactical Shotgun

600 grams of Cocaine

800 grams of Psilocybin

Over 29,000 Methamphetamine pills

24 pounds of Cannabis Marihuana

Canadian currency

A 2010 Honda FIT vehicle

A 2009 Ford F150 truck

A 2021 Lexus SUV

Police say a 27-year-old Ottawa man is facing 105 criminal charges for firearms and drug trafficking. A 32-year-old man is also facing several firearm related offences.

The investigation continues.