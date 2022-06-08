Ottawa man facing 105 charges as part of 'Project Street Sweeper'

Ottawa police say marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs were seized as part of Project Street Sweeper. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police say marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs were seized as part of Project Street Sweeper. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina