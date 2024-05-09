2-vehicle collision on Shea Road leaves man in serious, stable condition

The Ottawa Police Service says a two-vehicle collision along Shea Road in the Stittsville area has seriously injured a man.

It happened at 2:41 p.m. between Fallowfield and Flewellyn roads.

Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said the man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Shea Road is currently closed for the investigation.

“The road closure remains in effect, at this point (towing of vehicle),” the OPS told CTV News in a statement shortly before 5 p.m.