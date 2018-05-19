

CTV Ottawa





Whether it was a morning couch party with homemade scones and pajamas or a fancy, fascinator type breakfast the royal wedding had Ottawa residents up bright and early.

More than 100 people wore their best royal attire to the Chateau Laurier's Royal Tea event. The viewing party, complete with high tea, also served as a fundraiser for the Make A Wish Foundation.

"I love the dress. She always looks amazing." said Lindsay Brandys."

"I'm definitely more interested in this one," said her sister Lauren Brandys. " She's doing a lot in terms of making the royal family more progressive."

The Brandys' sisters bought tickets to the event as a special mother's day treat. Like many in attendance, the family wanted to make a special memory.

"It makes it extra special that it's coming from my girls," said the sister's mom, Kelly Brandys. "I think it's beautiful. I love that they injected so many personal things from Meghan and her family."

The funds raised from the Royal Tea went towards a trip to Disney World for four year old Nour Shaabin and her family. The little girl, now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer at just five months old. Her dream is to dance with princesses at Disney World.

"It's a really big thing," said her big brother Essam Shaabin. "My sister gave the wish a year ago and now that it's finally coming true is big."

But that wasn't the family's only surprise. Nour and her family were celebrated at the early morning affair and given a carriage ride through downtown.

"It means a lot because when my baby sister was in the hospital in Montreal we couldn't see her for months," said her youngest brother Ali."