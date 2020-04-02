OTTAWA -- Here’s a look at the new cases of COVID-19 reported in eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Tuesday, April 2.

Outaouais

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais region.

There are now 75 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in western Quebec, which includes Gatineau.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais reported on Wednesday that a majority of the confirmed cases are in Gatineau.

There are 5,518 cases of COVID-19 across Quebec, including 36 deaths.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Stoneridge Manor long-term care home in Carleton Place.

A staff member has tested positive, and is now in self-isolation at home.