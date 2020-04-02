CARLETON PLACE, ONT. -- The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Stoneridge Manor long-term care home in Carelton Place.

The health unit says one staff member has tested positive for the virus. That person is now at home in self-isolation.

An outbreak is declared in a long-term care home in Ontario as soon as a single case is identified.

The health unit says infection control measures have been put in place and are being monitored. All staff members have been instructed to wear personal protective equipment at all times and to self-monitor for symptoms.

At least 37 long-term care homes in Ontario have identified outbreaks of COVID-19, according to long-term care minister Dr. Merrilee Fullerton.