OTTAWA -- Unvaccinated fans will no longer be allowed to attend Ottawa Redblacks games, even with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group announced Tuesday that it is updating its incoming COVID-19 vaccination policy for guests. OSEG said only people who are fully vaccinated and have been for at least 14 days would be permitted to attend events at TD Place, as of Sept. 12.

The rule was already in effect for Ottawa 67's games, because it was OHL policy, but OSEG's initial plan allowed fans to attend Redblacks games if they provided proof of a negative COVID-19 test result that was less than two days old.

The policy has now been updated and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend events, with exceptions for those with valid medical or human rights exemptions and children under 12.

"At TD Place we are committed to doing our part to curb the transmission of COVID-19," OSEG said. "With vaccination rates still lower than where they need to be and with new variants emerging, there is a growing need for OSEG and TD Place to introduce additional measures to help protect the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the broader community."

OSEG says until the provincial proof of vaccination system is implemented, guests are asked to bring either a digital or a hard copy of their proof of vaccination along with a piece of photo identification to the gates at TD Place.

You can find vaccine receipts at https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/

As of Tuesday, 70 per cent of Ottawa's total population had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

OSEG says guests with a medical or human rights reason for not being fully vaccinated and who have provided proof of must have a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before the event or game. Children who are ineligible for a vaccine must complete a health screening questionnaire.

Patrons who refuse to comply will not be permitted entry and could have their tickets forfeited.

Staff working at TD Place must also be fully vaccinated.

To find out how to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you haven't already, click here.

The Ottawa Redblacks' next home game is Sept. 22.