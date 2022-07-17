Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting

A 36-year-old is facing charges in connection to Ottawa's ninth homicide of the year.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit announced Yohanna David Chol has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Lowertown Friday night.

Vuyo Kashe, 36, was found with gunshot wounds on Clarence Street, between King Edward Avenue and Nelson Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours told CTV News Ottawa they heard a handful of gunshots at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Police say Chol appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded in custody.