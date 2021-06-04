OTTAWA -- A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash south of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 43 in Winchester just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say the initial investigation shows a southbound SUV entered the northbound lane and struck the SUV.

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say investigators are trying to determine the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.