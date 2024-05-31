OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end

    A three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road sent five people to hospital, including two young children. May 31, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) A three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road sent five people to hospital, including two young children. May 31, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.

    Ottawa paramedics say a three-year-old boy with critical injuries was airlifted to CHEO by Ornge air ambulance, while paramedics brought a three-year-old girl to CHEO in critical condition.

    Three adults were also transported by ambulance to hospitals in the city, including a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, both in criticial condition, and a man in his 20s in serious but stable condition. Two other people were assessed at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital. 

    Ontario Provincial Police say the collision, which happened just after 4 p.m., involved an eastbound vehicle that crossed into the westbound lanes just west of Palladium Drive, striking another vehicle head-on. A third vehicle became involved. The crash has closed all westbound lanes of Highway 417 at Palladium Drive and all eastbound lanes at Carp Road.

    Ottawa Fire Services said one driver was extricated from a vehicle that had caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

    On X, formerly Twitter, police said drivers should expect a lengthy closure.

    "All lanes shut down west of Palladium. Highway to be shut down for several hours," police said.

    --With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson 

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

