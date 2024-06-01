OTTAWA
    • 'Check your tickets as soon as possible': Ottawa resident $70 million richer than they think

    Attention Ottawa residents, a $70 million Lotto Max winning ticket was sold somewhere in the nation's capital. 

    The winning Lotto Max ticket in Friday’s draw was sold in Ontario for the third time in a row, said Lotto Max in a news release on Saturday.

    "Please check your tickets as soon as possible!" Reads the release.

    Multiple $1 million Maxmillion prizes were also won across the province in Friday's draw – two tickets were sold online, one was sold in the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry area and one in Etobicoke.

    Meanwhile, two encore tickets – worth $100,000 each – were sold in the Lennox and Addington / Frontenac region and Mississauga.

    "And if you purchased a ticket on OLG.ca, check your email or account because we sent you a winner notification! “reads the release. “Don’t forget Lotto 6/49 is offering massive prizing for tonight’s (June 1, 2024) draw!"

    Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

    On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

