'Check your tickets as soon as possible': Ottawa resident $70 million richer than they think

Attention Ottawa residents, a $70 million Lotto Max winning ticket was sold somewhere in the nation's capital.

The winning Lotto Max ticket in Friday’s draw was sold in Ontario for the third time in a row, said Lotto Max in a news release on Saturday.

"Please check your tickets as soon as possible!" Reads the release.

Multiple $1 million Maxmillion prizes were also won across the province in Friday's draw – two tickets were sold online, one was sold in the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry area and one in Etobicoke.

Meanwhile, two encore tickets – worth $100,000 each – were sold in the Lennox and Addington / Frontenac region and Mississauga.

"And if you purchased a ticket on OLG.ca, check your email or account because we sent you a winner notification! “reads the release. “Don’t forget Lotto 6/49 is offering massive prizing for tonight’s (June 1, 2024) draw!"