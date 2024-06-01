OTTAWA
    Vehicle fire injures firefighter in Orleans

    Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says a firefighter is in a non-critical condition after being injured Friday evening while fighting a vehicle fire near a garage in Orleans.

    The firefighter sustained a cut to their hand and was treated by pramedics on scene, OFS's chief of special operations, Dan Kirvan, told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday.

    Firefighters say they received a call shortly after 9 p.m. reporting a car was on fire near a garage located in the 300 block of Mountain Sorrel Way.

    Responding crews say they declared a working fire when they saw black smoke from a distance.

    When they arrived on scene, they immediately started putting the fire out until it was declared under control at 9:21 p.m.

    Then, they "checked for extensions to the house."

