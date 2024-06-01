Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police says a pedestrian has died following a collision with a train heading to Toronto.

It happened Saturday just West of Perth Street.

Police say they received a call reporting a collision involving a train and a pedestrian shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they confirmed the incident.

"Unfortunately, this incident resulted in a fatality," Brockville Police said in a news release on Saturday.

"We are currently in the initial stages of the investigation and no further information can be released at this time."

A passenger on the train told CTV News Ottawa he was on train 63 heading to Toronto from Brockville, Ont. with his wife.

The train was stopped for three hours when the incident happened, he said.

The passenger noted that police officers were still on scene when the train left.