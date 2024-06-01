Pride flag to fly at community pole in Merrickville-Wolford, Ont.

The village of Merrickville-Wolford, Ont. has reached a compromise to fly the Pride flag this June, after the town council denied a motion to recognize June as Pride month last fall.

"The community spoke out,” said Lisa Car, the owner of Chaiya Decor. “In a very vocal way, which I was really happy about."

In September, Deputy Mayor Anne Barr proposed a motion to fly the flag at town hall, but council voted three-two against it.

"Since then, councillors and the community have engaged and people have become more informed and more aware of the issues," Barr told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday. "We're talking about our friends, our neighbours and our family, and we need to let them know that they are welcome and honoured members of our community."

Council has now found a compromise to support the LGBTQ2S+ community in Merrickville-Wolford.

The flag will be raised at a community pole in the heart of downtown, as opposed to being raised at town hall. The town says it's in an effort to separate politics from issues like LGBTQ2S+ rights.

Last year, a number of businesses took matters into their own hands by dressing lampposts with Pride decorations.

"We want to be inclusive and invite everyone to come and feel safe and happy and glad to be here," said Janet Gaskell, the co-owner of Nellie’s Room. "Every business that I know of in this town is friendly and welcoming and everyone is welcome in Merrickville."

The community pole will not be ready this month, as the town just recently came to the compromise.

Mayor Michael Cameron adds the flag will fly at town hall this year, but moving forward it will be hoisted at the new community pole once it’s in place.