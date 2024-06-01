OTTAWA
Ottawa

OSTA's annual Drivers Appreciation Day took place Saturday

The walls of Confederation Education Centre were lined with cards and art thanking bus drivers for their work this year. June 1, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa) The walls of Confederation Education Centre were lined with cards and art thanking bus drivers for their work this year. June 1, 2024 (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
Share

As another school year wraps up, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) held its annual Drivers Appreciation Day on Saturday to commemorate those in charge of that big yellow bus.

Bus and van drivers and their families pooled into Confederation Education Centre in Nepean – the walls lined with cards and art, thanking them for their work over a particularly challenging year for the service.

"We know it's been a difficult year for our families," said OSTA general manager Joel Lemieux. "We would hope that everyone take the time as well to recognize their drivers individually for the work that they've done this year."

Back in October, OSTA scrambled to fill 71 positions to cover its more than 1,000 routes. Officials say most of the long-term route cancellations were dealt with by March, and with the announcement of a revamped website, they are in a good position for the fall.

Some of the drivers awarded Saturday had stepped in this year to work overtime to cover as many of the cancelled routes as possible.

Others were honoured for their work in building an inclusive space for their young passengers.

"There was one specific child who was being bullied all the time and I refused to have any bullying in my vehicle," recalled driver Diane Paquette. "Ever since then, whenever he sees me at a shopping center or anything like that, he'll yell out to me, 'hi Diane,' and he's in his twenties now!"

Paquette has been a van driver for special needs children for nearly 30 years. Despite leaving a lasting impact on the students she transports, she says she never expected to be recognized for her work.

"We hear a lot of negativity from the parents or the schools - we don't hear the positive," Paquette said.

"It's a tough job," said Lemieux, a former bus driver. "They don't always get the recognition that they deserve, so we feel that it's incumbent upon us to take the time to recognize them."

There was applause aplenty for Paquette and 10 other drivers who went above and beyond this year. She extends the commemoration to every driver working to get kids safely to school every day.

"There are a lot of drivers who are very committed to what they do, and it’s nice to be recognized," she said. "It’s something that we don’t hear enough."

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News