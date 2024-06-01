OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Electrical issue forces evacuation at Billings Bridge Mall

    Billings Bridge Shopping Centre was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to electrical issues, Ottawa Fire Services says. (Eric Raymond/ CTV News Ottawa) Billings Bridge Shopping Centre was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to electrical issues, Ottawa Fire Services says. (Eric Raymond/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Billings Bridge Shopping Centre was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to electrical issues, Ottawa Fire Services says.

    The mall was evacuated for 15 to 30 minutes after the fire alarm started sounding following the detection of smoke in the ceiling, chief of special operations at OFS, Dan Kirvan, told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday.

    Kirvan adds that while their investigation shows an old flourescent light has burnt causing the alarm to sound, there was no need to declare a working fire, as the smoke stopped by itself.

    Shoppers were allowed to go back inside when firefighters found that there were no extensions to the smoke to other parts of the mall.

