OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Mild temperatures return to Ottawa for the first weekend of March

    (CTV News Ottawa) (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    It is a cold start to the first day of March, but above-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend in Ottawa.

    It's -9 C at 6 a.m. in Ottawa, with the wind chill making it feel like -13.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to 6 C on Friday, then 8 C on Saturday and 12 C on Sunday. The forecast high of 12 C on Sunday and 15 C on Monday would set records for the warmest March 3 (10.2 C in 2008) and March 4 (10 C in 1965) in Ottawa history.

    Environment Canada says it will be cloudy to start today, then clearing this afternoon.

    Clear tonight. Low -1 C.

    Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. High 8 C.

    Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.

    The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

    Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 9 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -10 C.

    Mild March

    The mild opening weekend of March is a preview of the full month, with above-normal temperatures in the forecast.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News