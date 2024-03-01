Mild temperatures return to Ottawa for the first weekend of March
It is a cold start to the first day of March, but above-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend in Ottawa.
It's -9 C at 6 a.m. in Ottawa, with the wind chill making it feel like -13.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to 6 C on Friday, then 8 C on Saturday and 12 C on Sunday. The forecast high of 12 C on Sunday and 15 C on Monday would set records for the warmest March 3 (10.2 C in 2008) and March 4 (10 C in 1965) in Ottawa history.
Environment Canada says it will be cloudy to start today, then clearing this afternoon.
Clear tonight. Low -1 C.
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. High 8 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C.
The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 9 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -1 C and a low of -10 C.
Mild March
The mild opening weekend of March is a preview of the full month, with above-normal temperatures in the forecast.
Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.
