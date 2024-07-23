OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Tire marks left on Pembroke, Ont. rainbow crosswalk following cases of anti-LGBTQ2S+ vandalism

    Tire marks are seen on the rainbow crosswalk in Pembroke, Ont. July 23, 2024. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Tire marks are seen on the rainbow crosswalk in Pembroke, Ont. July 23, 2024. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
    PEMBROKE, ONT. -

    A painted rainbow flag meant to brighten up Pembroke's downtown street is instead drawing controversy and what some are calling an act of vandalism.

    "It is very disheartening to see tire tracks on the crosswalk," said Pembroke Pride founder Jamie Hawes, adding it's the first time they've seen any damage done to it.

    The rainbow crosswalk has been in the town for five years now and recently got a glow up: fresh paint that is meant to last for at least five more years.

    "The one in Pembroke, done in 2019, was the first pride walk in Renfrew Count. And other towns have followed suit since," said Downtown Pembroke BIA executive director Bethea Summers.

    It's still unclear if this incident was an act of vandalism, but community leaders worry this is part of a growing trend of anti-LGTBQ2S+ vandalism in the area.

    Just two weeks ago, a building in the farmer's market and a pillar in the waterfront was vandalised with the words "death to LGBT". Those have since been removed.

    "It's hate vandalism," said Brian Abdallah, the Pembroke deputy mayor and founder of the Pembroke Community Watch program. "To come and vandalize public space, that is not acceptable and it needs to be called out."

    An OPP officer was at the rainbow crosswalk to investigate Tuesday afternoon. OPP told CTV News Ottawa that the investigation is still in its early stages.

    "It doesn't make you feel great to see that this stuff is all happening now," said Hawes. "Unfortunately, it's been a fear of mine for, like, the last five years since we've started painting the crosswalk."

    Police are asking anyone who may have any information to contact them. 

