Adult, youth facing multiple charges following serious assault in Quinte West, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an adult and a youth are facing multiple charges following what they call a serious assault that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Quinte West, Ont.

It happened at approximately 3 a.m. near Front Street.

One person sustained non life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital.

Following the incident, police asked people who might have witnessed, or have video recording of what happened to come forward.

Later that day, police executed search warrants at two seperate homes and arrested the two individuals. Police did not give information about the charges.

The OPP said that there was no threat to public safety.