Happy Canada Day! Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa

A photo showing people celebrating Canada Day at LeBreton Flats Park. July 1, 2024 (Jackie Perez/ CTV News Ottawa) A photo showing people celebrating Canada Day at LeBreton Flats Park. July 1, 2024 (Jackie Perez/ CTV News Ottawa)
It's a perfect summer day in the capital to go out and celebrate Canada Day.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of 26 C – humidex 28 – on Monday. Tonight, clear skies and a low of 12 C are in the forecast.

Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 28 C and humidex of 30. At night, a low of 15 C and cloudy periods are forecasted.

A mix of sun and clouds are forecasted for Wednesday with a high of 27 C. At night, the capital will have a 60 per cent chance of rain showers and a low of 19 C.

The average high for this time of year is 25.6 C, and the average low is 14.5 C.

