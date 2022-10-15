McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances and arson unit probes attempted theft at ATM: Top five stories this week
The two top contenders for mayor spar over campaign finances, a Windsor man is accused of making anti-Semitic threats against an Ottawa doctor and the arson unit investigates an attempted theft at an ATM.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred over financial plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate this week.
"I've actually looked through your budget quite carefully and it has a significant hole in it," McKenney said during the debate. "When you calculated for inflation, you, in fact, left it off half the city budget. You know that this leaves a multi-million dollar hole in your plan, correct?"
"There are no holes in my plan," Sutcliffe said. "Catherine McKenney's plan is to take $90 million out of our reserves; those are emergency funds that should be there in the future…..We're breaking the piggy bank."
McKenney, Sutcliffe and former mayor Bob Chairelli took part in the hour-long debate, discussing property taxes, spending plans, housing, OC Transpo and bike lanes.
McKenney says Sutcliffe's financial plan only accounts for inflation on property tax revenue, not on user fees and funding from upper levels of government, which accounts for half of the city's revenue.
In a statement after the debate, Sutcliffe's campaign said its financial plan "focuses on how budget pressures impact the property taxpayer", adding government grants rise with inflation and user fees are "normally adjusted for inflation and growth."
A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa finds public transit is the mostly frequently mentioned issue for voters in this election campaign, followed by property taxes and affordable housing.
The same poll fond 75 per cent of respondents ranked improving OC Transpo reliability as an important issue for the next mayor, followed by fixing roads at 74 per cent addressing the cost of living at 73 per cent.
A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa finds Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are the top two contenders for mayor of Ottawa in the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Family waits 12 hours overnight in CHEO emergency department to see a doctor
As patients face long waits to see a doctor in emergency departments in Ottawa, one family says they waited 12 hours for their son to be seen at CHEO.
Vanessa Brydges told CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy they slept overnight in the ER waiting to see a doctor.
"It’s just very difficult when you have to wait 10-12 hours and are sitting there, trying to figure out what’s going on with your child," Brydges says. "Every parent there is just as stressed out as I am."
Brydges says her son was projectile vomiting and had a fever.
CHEO has warned parents and children may see longer-than-normal wait times in the emergency department due to patient volumes and staffing challenges.
"We keep breaking our own records, which isn’t anything that we want to do," said Tammy DeGiovanni, CHEO’s clinical services senior vice-president and chief nurse executive.
On Oct. 7, CHEO announced it was "throwing everything we have at delivering the safest care and the best possible experiences" for patients and their families, including hiring new staff.
The steps included:
- Adding more than a dozen positions in the Emergency Department, including pre-triage rapid assessments and physician assistants
- Introduce new online tools so families can better navigate their care and access it more easily
- Improve the wait time modelling on its website so people can better know what to expect before visiting CHEO
CHEO is also working to free up medical professionals with critical care training to return to patient-facing needs and expanding staff at the Kids Come First and East Ottawa Kids clinics.
A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa finds Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe are the top two contenders for mayor of Ottawa in the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against an Ottawa family doctor.
Louis Metzelos, 58, is facing charges of hate-motivated harassing communications, harassment by repeated communication, mischief, and intimidation of the health service in connection with multiple threats made by phone, police said Thursday.
Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she has been the target of anti-Semitic messages and death threats for her work administering COVID-19 vaccines and advocating for public health protections during the pandemic.
Dr. Kaplan-Myrth said this is the first time a Canadian is charged under Canada's new late against intimidation of a health care worker.
Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth is pictured at her clinic, Common Ground Collaborative Care, in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk
The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is investigating an attempted theft at a TD Bank kiosk on Merivale Road.
Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Merivale Road, south of West Hunt Club Road, at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A damaged ATM could be seen in the area.
"The incident is being investigated by the Ottawa Police Arson Unit, due to a device used by the suspects once inside the business in an attempt to commit a theft," police said.
Employees at Top Cut Barber, next door to the ATM, reported some damage inside the business, including a mirror on the ground and some items pushed away from the wall.
A TD Bank Green Machine was damaged during an attempted theft on Merivale Road Wednesday morning. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Para Transpo bus driver among 26 charged with stunt driving over long weekend
A Para Transpo driver was one of 26 people charged with stunt driving on Ottawa roads over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Police issued 425 tickets during its "Operation Impact" last weekend, including 117 for speeding and 21 tickets for red light violations.
Police said one of the drivers charged with stunt driving was driving a Para Transpo vehicle.
"OC Transpo’s top priority is the safety and security of our customers and our staff. We are aware of the situation and are taking it seriously," Manager of Bus and Para Transit Operations Chad Maahs said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
"As soon as we were apprised of the incident, we took immediate action and started an internal safety review and continue to work closely with the Ottawa Police."
A ParaTranspo vehicle is seen driving through a residential neighbourhood in Ottawa on September 23, 2020.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
Actor, athlete Johnny Issaluk stripped of Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has stripped actor and athlete Johnny Issaluk of the Order of Canada.
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices go up in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
The price of diesel increased in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday.
-
Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools
Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs's education minister because the premier's policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.
-
Toronto
-
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
-
What happened to BramptonU? New audit reveals $500k spent on failed proposal
The City of Brampton spent more than half a million dollars putting together a proposal for a university that never went past the planning stage, according to a partial forensic audit that was ultimately halted before its completion.
-
How many people voted in advance for the Toronto election?
Advance voter turnout for Toronto’s municipal election fell nearly 30 per cent compared to the 2014 election.
Montreal
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
All paws aboard! Dogs are now allowed on the Montreal metro under certain conditions
Montreal's public transit organization (STM) launched a pilot project on Saturday that allows dogs to travel on metro trains under certain conditions.
-
Montreal police investigating two shootings on Saturday
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after officers responded to two separate shootings after altercations escalated.
Northern Ontario
-
Moosonee assault victim dies, murder charges laid
The 15-year-old victim of the serious assault on Oct. 6 in Moosonee, Ont. has died in hospital from their injuries; murder charges have been filed.
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study finds
Playing videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
New Ontario Health Team created to see the Sault's First Nation communities
The province is adding three new Ontario Health Teams, and one of them is in northern Ontario.
London
-
First-ever run by Muslim youth to support Children’s hospital
A Muslim youth initiative that has already helped to expand a Toronto-area hospital is now in London.
-
Ontario emergency departments in 'extreme gridlock' warning 'longer than usual' waits this weekend
William Osler Health System is warning the public about longer than normal wait times at its emergency departments, as two of its hospitals experience 'extreme gridlock.'
-
Jury finds 35-year-old guilty of impaired driving causing death of friend
Emotions were running high at the London courthouse Friday after a jury found Kelly Jacobs, 35, of Moravian First Nation guilty of impaired driving causing death.
Winnipeg
-
One person sent to hospital after Selkirk Avenue house explosion
One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house explosion in Shaugnessy Park Friday night.
-
RCMP looking for additional victims in sexual assault case
A 51-year-old Blumenort man is behind bars in connection to a sexual assault case, and investigators believe there could be more victims.
-
'We're in crisis mode': Brandon homeless shelter overwhelmed
A homeless shelter in Brandon is putting out the call for help after having to turn unsheltered people away this week.
Kitchener
-
Several weapons brandished during altercation, multiple injuries reported
Several weapons, including a BB gun, were brandished during a physical altercation involving nearly a dozen youths, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
-
No injuries reported after Saturday morning gunshots in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said they are investigating an early morning shooting in Kitchener, that’s believed to be targeted.
Calgary
-
3-year-old found by passerby after wandering away from Mahogany daycare
Good timing on the part of a passerby may have saved a child who vanished from a daycare in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Innisfail RCMP searching for man in distress with shotgun
Innisfail police are requesting public assistance to help locate a missing man in distress who has a shotgun.
-
Calgary man charged after allegedly threatening congregation of Russian Orthodox Church
The priest of the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church says he received several calls on Tuesday night from a man threatening its members.
Saskatoon
-
Mother of woman found dead at Sask. golf course wants answers from RCMP
The mother of a woman found dead in northeastern Saskatchewan is urging the RCMP to do all it can in its investigation.
-
'This is a rare property': Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon
A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.
-
Here are some spooky ‘haunted’ places in Saskatoon you can visit
Saskatoon has its share of ghost stories and haunted buildings, including the E.A. Davies Building on the Sask. Polytech campus.
Edmonton
-
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
-
Edmontonians honour the defenders of Ukraine on national holiday
Edmontonians gathered at the Alberta Legislature on Friday in a show of support on the Day of Defenders, a national holiday in Ukraine.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Vancouver
-
ELECTION
ELECTION | Polls open across the province as British Columbians vote in municipal elections
With polls now open in B.C. municipalities, those who didn't use advance voting options can cast their ballot in local elections.
-
No overnight growth at West Vancouver's Eagle Ridge fire, crews making 'good progress'
West Vancouver fire crews say a brush fire near Eagle Lake didn't grow overnight and teams are making "good progress" in the area.
-
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Regina
-
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
-
Group of 52 people share $1M lottery prize
A group of 52 people made history as the largest group to take home a $1 million lottery prize in western Canada.
-
Premier Moe emphasizes plan to protect province's constitutional rights
During his annual Premier’s Dinner in Regina on Thursday, Premier Scott Moe emphasized his plan to protect the province’s constitutional rights against the federal government.