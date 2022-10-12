Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk
Ottawa police say a the arson unit is investigating an attempted theft at a TD Bank kiosk on Merivale Road.
Police say they were first called to the 1900-block of Merivale Road, south of West Hunt Club Road, at 4 a.m. A tweet at 8:19 a.m. asked residents to avoid the area, and said hazmat crews and the bomb squad (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive or CBRNE) would be attending.
The Ottawa Fire Service says its hazmat team was supporting police, but a spokesperson could not comment further, saying it was a police matter.
The business was vacant and no one was hurt. Police said there is no known risk to the public.
A damaged ATM could be seen in the area. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to TD Bank for comment.
The owner of a neighbouring business told CTV News that some mirrors on his wall were knocked down overnight.
In an update, Ottawa police said the arson unit would lead the investigation because of "a device used by the suspects once inside the business in an attempt to commit a theft."
Police have released no other information, and have not elaborated on the nature of the device.
This is a developing story. More details to come…
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling.
