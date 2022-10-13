'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate

Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign's spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.

"I've actually looked through your budget quite carefully and it has a significant hole in it," McKenney said during the debate. "When you calculated for inflation, you, in fact, left it off half the city budget. You know that this leaves a multi-million dollar hole in your plan, correct?"

"There are no holes in my plan," Sutcliffe said. "Catherine McKenney's plan is to take $90 million out of our reserves; those are emergency funds that should be there in the future…..we're breaking the piggy bank."

McKenney, Sutcliffe and Bob Chiarelli took part in the hour-long debate on CTV News at Six, discussing affordable housing, taxes, transit and transportation.

McKenney, the two-term councillor in Somerset Ward, says Sutcliffe's financial plan accounted for inflation on less than half of the city operating and capital budgets, instead of all of it. McKenney's campaign notes Sutcliffe's plan outlines $75 million to $100 million in inflation pressures at 3.5 per cent rate, but claims that does not account for the full $5 billion city of Ottawa budget.

"You did leave inflation off half your budget; you're missing tens of millions of dollars," McKenney said. "You accounted for inflation on property taxes but not on the rest of the budget, it just doesn't add up. This could leave a multi-million dollar hole in your budget that you'll need to fill with more cuts or higher fees. Being mayor is not an entry-level job."

"The budget adds up," Sutcliffe said. "There are holes in your budget to Catherine, and there's also $650 million in new spending in your budget including a quarter-of-a-billion dollars on bike lanes. Those just aren't the priorities of the people of Ottawa right now."

McKenney has promised to cap property tax increases to three per cent a year, while Sutcliffe has stated he will limit property tax increases to 2 to 2.5 per cent.

A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa showed McKenney has a five-point lead over Sutcliffe. Twenty-nine per cent of respondents said they would vote for McKenney, compared to 24 per cent for Sutcliffe and nine per cent for Chiarelli. The poll showed 35 per cent of respondents were undecided.

The debate comes ahead of the final Advance Voting Day on Friday and Voting Day on Oct. 24.

Respondents to the Nanos Research poll listed improving OC Transpo reliability as the most important priority for the new mayor, followed by managing the cost of living and fixing roads. Experience in municipal politics, spending more money on policing and more bike lanes ranked as the least important priorities for voters.