Transit tops municipal election issues; taxes, housing also key factors: Nanos poll
Ottawa’s public transit system is the most frequently mentioned issue for voters in the capital’s municipal campaign, according to a new poll.
A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa asked respondents, “What is the most important issue for the upcoming municipal election in the City of Ottawa?” It took open answers.
The LRT and public transit were mentioned by 21.4 per cent of respondents, making it the most frequently mentioned issue on the campaign trail. In a near-tie for second place were taxes or property taxes at 15.4 per cent and affordable housing at 15.0 per cent.
Climate change and the environment were fourth at 5.6 per cent, and roads and infrastructure followed with 4.9 per cent of respondents naming it as their top issue. 2.6 per cent of respondents said they were unsure what their most important issue is and 2 per cent said they had no top issue or weren’t following the campaign.
Transit was consistently high among different respondents, ranking as the top most mentioned issue overall for both men (21.7%) and women (20.1%) and among all age categories (23%, 18-34; 21.7%, 35-54; 20%, 55+). Transit was also the most frequently mentioned issue among residents in east (25.6%), and rural Ottawa (20.7%).
Residents in west Ottawa mentioned property taxes (20.2%) more often than transit (18.2%) as the top issue. Downtown residents mentioned affordable housing (25%) as their top issue, followed by transit (20.8%).
A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa shows transit and the LRT topped the list of unprompted issues for voters in the 2022 municipal election. (Nanos Research)
Transit pledges have been key and early elements of campaigns for mayoral candidates in Ottawa. The last term of council was dominated by the launch and subsequent repeated failures of the Confederation Line LRT, but the term also included an early and controversial vote on approving Stage 2.
The transit system has since been affected by deep revenue deficits caused by a major drop in ridership due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. OC Transpo and Para Transpo ridership has not returned to 2019 levels and the transit service is projecting an $85 million deficit this year if senior levels of government do not provide additional funding, as they had in 2020 and 2021.
Nanos conducted an online representative non-probability survey of 479 residents of Ottawa, 18 years of age or older, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 3. A margin of error is not available for this type of poll.
FARE BOX TOP OF MIND AT BALLOT BOX
OC Transpo fares emerged early as an election issue when a report was published in July suggesting that providing transit service that is free at the fare box would lead to a significant increase to property taxes.
Estimating that eliminating fares would cost approximately $209 million, based on pre-pandemic transit use, city staff said such a move would increase the transit tax for the average property owner by an additional $482 in the first year.
An adult transit rider using a monthly pass is paying $1,506 at current fare for an entire year of service.
Candidate Mark Sutcliffe came out early opposing any plan to broadly eliminate transit fares by increasing tax levies, arguing that improving service would be the key to restoring ridership. His transit plan includes a one-year fare freeze for all transit riders—expanding a previously announced plan to freeze low-income and seniors’ passes—and to provide more transparent and current data on system performance.
Coun. Catherine McKenney, the current front-runner as found by a Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa, is pledging to freeze fares, increase transit service by 20 per cent, and make fares free for all riders 17 and under. McKenney is also promising a top-to-bottom review of OC Transpo within the first 100 days of the new term.
Former Ottawa mayor Bob Chiarelli has also promised a top-to-bottom review of OC Transpo with the first 100 days in office, if elected, and has said he is opposed to eliminating fares through increased taxation.
YOUNGER VOTERS LESS CONCERNED ABOUT PROPERTY TAXES
Taxes and property taxes were the second most cited top issue, edging out affordable housing.
Younger voters were far less likely to name property taxes as their top issue compared to other age groups. Only 8.5 per cent of respondents age 18 to 34 named taxes as their top concern, compared to 19.3 per cent of people 35 to 44 and 17 per cent of people 55 and older.
Men were twice as likely to name taxes as their top issue as women were, with 20.8 per cent of men saying it’s their most important issue compared to 10.5 per cent of women.
Residents in west and east Ottawa were also more likely to consider taxes the top issue compared to downtown and rural voters.
One-fifth (20.2%) of west Ottawans said property taxes were their top issue, ahead of transit (18.2%) and affordable housing (14.1%). In the east, transit still topped the issues list (21.7%) but property taxes were close behind at 20.8 per cent.
Taxes were still the second most mentioned item for rural residents after transit (20.7%) at 13.7 per cent, but only 8.8 per cent of downtown residents considered taxes to be a key issue.
McKenney has promised to cap property tax increases at 3 per cent per year if elected mayor, which was the policy in the last term of council. Sutcliffe said he would keep tax increases between 2 and 2.5 per cent if he becomes mayor. Chiarelli has said he would freeze taxes in his first year if he is elected mayor.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING KEY ISSUE DOWNTOWN
Affordable housing ranked third overall in the most frequently mentioned issues on the campaign trail, but demographics suggest it’s a key issue for younger residents and those living downtown.
A quarter of downtown respondents (25.0%) cited affordable housing as their most important issue. It was also the second-most frequently cited issue for women (17.3%) and for residents 18 to 34 (18.5%).
McKenney’s housing plan includes a significant focus on ending chronic homelessness by building supportive housing for 250 individuals through the federal Rapid Housing Initiative and housing another 250 people through housing allowances.
McKenney said they would be seeking $108 million from the federal government’s $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund to build new affordable housing in the city and would also work with community housing agencies to build 1,000 non-profit housing units per year across the city.
Sutcliffe has committed to a plan to build 100,000 new homes in Ottawa over 10 years and 1,000 community housing units each year. He says he will use targeted building incentives, zoning changes and city lands to help build affordable housing.
Chiarelli’s housing plan includes a specific pledge to protect R1 zoning; that is, zoning that prohibits larger, multi-unit buildings from being built in neighbourhoods made up largely of single-family homes. He said reaching Ottawa’s intensification targets for growth could be achieved through building on existing city land, and above commercial space. He also said he would fast track applications for attic and basement suites to provide more housing space for people.
Approximately 6 per cent of eligible voters in Ottawa have already cast ballots in advance polls. There is one more day of advance voting on Friday ahead of Election Day on Oct. 24. CTV News Ottawa previously reported that Nanos Research found 35 per cent of respondents were undecided on whom to elect as mayor.
CTV News at Six will host a mayoral debate on Thursday, Oct. 13. Coverage will begin on CTV News at Five, with extended post-debate coverage on CTVNewsOttawa.ca.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying
Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
2,560-pound pumpkin sets record; teacher wins California contest
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps
New Zealand's government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year after meeting him online.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine
Eligibility is growing in New Brunswick for residents to receive an Omicron targeted COVID-19 vaccine.
-
P.E.I. official warns of carbon monoxide danger as people use generators to stay warm
As people on Prince Edward Island turn to generators amid a 17-day power outage, a Charlottetown fire inspector is warning residents to be careful while using them.
Toronto
-
3 officers injured during arrest after driver flees Danforth crash that injured 2: Toronto police
Five people have been taken to hospital, including three police officers, following a two-vehicle collision which led to a police chase on foot on The Danforth.
-
Toronto police seeking suspect after woman sexually assaulted and robbed downtown
Toronto Police have released a suspect photo in connection with the alleged sexual assault and robbery of a woman in the downtown core last week.
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Vaughan, Ont. dies in hospital, SIU investigating
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a 25-year-old man died following an 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
Police launch homicide investigation after man, 51, found dead in N.D.G.
Montreal police say the death of a 51-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood early Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Montreal protest condemns 'barbaric' Russian attack on Ukraine
Following a brutal military assault by Russia in several Ukrainian cities Monday, dozens of people held a protest outside the Russian consulate in Montreal to condemn the attacks and bring greater attention to the seven-month war.
-
3 teenagers killed, 1 critically injured in crash east of Montreal
Quebec provincial police confirmed Monday that three of the four teenagers involved in a single-vehicle crash east of Montreal have died.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman charged in fatal crash west of Sudbury was impaired, police say
A 40-year-old northern Ontario woman is facing several charges, including drunk driving, after the car she was driving hit a tree killing one man and seriously injuring another passenger.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
Third suspect wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee, two in custody
Police in northern Ontario are searching for a third person wanted for attempted murder in Moosonee in connection with a serious assault last week.
London
-
'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen
Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.
-
Thanksgiving food drive sees 30 per cent spike in demand over last year
London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy says a 30 per cent increase in people asking for help at the food bank this Thanksgiving is due in part to the rapid rise of inflation, including the hike in grocery bills.
-
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
Winnipeg
-
Strike on pause: Tentative deal reached between City of Winnipeg and CUPE
A possible strike involving thousands of municipal workers is now on pause after a tentative labour deal was reached between the City of Winnipeg and the the local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
Horrific Halloween display garners donations for a good cause
A Winnipeg man is celebrating Halloween all month long with a horrific display in his front yard, but it's all in the name of a good cause.
-
Decolonize Thanksgiving bike jam brings cyclists together for truth and reconciliation
Winnipeg's cycling enthusiasts were out for a nice afternoon ride along the river trail while learning about colonization and reconciliation this Thanksgiving Monday.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Wellesley Township
A motorcyclist has been rushed to an out-of-region-hospital after a crash in Wellesley Township.
-
Shortreed family thanks community for support on 14th anniversary of death
Family, friends, and community members gathered outside of a funeral home in Fergus, Ont. Monday afternoon in memory of Lucas Shortreed.
-
WATCH HERE
WATCH HERE | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town. Rewatch the full parade special here.
Calgary
-
Police confirm prominent Calgary gangster killed in Langdon shooting
RCMP say the victim of Friday afternoon's carefully executed attack in a hamlet just outside Calgary was well-known gangster Trong Minh Nguyen.
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Man, 28, killed in Cascade Mountain rock climbing accident
RCMP confirmed to CTV News Calgary that an Australian man has died in a rock climbing accident on Cascade Mountain in Banff National Park.
Saskatoon
-
'A really nice balance': U of S researcher begins study on beneficial aspects of video games
A University of Saskatchewan researcher is breaking down stereotypes around video games.
-
Search for wanted man in northern Sask. ends: Deschambault Lake RCMP
Sask. RCMP announced on Monday that Julius Austin Ballantyne, who was wanted for violating his statutory release, has been found.
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Police shooting at gas station east of Edmonton under investigation
Mounties are searching for a vehicle connected to an early Monday morning police shooting east of Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens back open with extended hours for fall fun
Prairie Gardens farm is back open, and looking to make up for lost time.
-
Oilers AHL farm team fires head trainer after 'serious felony' charges
The Edmonton Oilers are supporting their affiliate American Hockey League team after its head athletic trainer was fired following news he had been charged with "serious felony offences."
Vancouver
-
Is Vancouver 'deteriorating'? How public safety is being debated in the lead-up to the election
Is Vancouver deteriorating due to mismanagement at city hall, or is the city facing the same issues as most other major cities, compounded by inaction by senior levels of government? That question is at the heart of a fierce debate.
-
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
-
‘This is deeply personal:’ Ken Sim explains why he wants to be Vancouver's next mayor
Ken Sim is hoping the second time is the charm. The Vancouver businessman is once again challenging Kennedy Stewart to become mayor of Vancouver, and the latest polling shows the contest is a two-horse race.
Regina
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
'Mental health does not discriminate': Former NHL goalie speaks on mental health struggles in construction workers
According to recent data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, suicide rates among construction workers are the second highest in regards to industries.
-
The City of Regina wants to hear from residents concerning 'Catalyst Committee' projects
The Catalyst Committee is inviting residents of Regina to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to provide input on several large projects across the Queen City.