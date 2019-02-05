Another batch of wild weather from Mother Nature caused a very slushy, wet commute on Tuesday.

All school buses have been cancelled around the region due to the conditions.


Puddles around the city are like mini ponds. Pedestrians, be careful for drivers accidently spraying you as many snowbanks are covering snow drains, causing pooling of water everywhere. Drivers may get unexpected sprays of cars travelling in the opposite direction. Side roads are slick and icy.

Bronson Avenue was closed between Fourth Avenue and Colonel By Drive due to a single vehicle crash. It hit a fire hydrant and water is all over the area. RCMP also closed Queen Elizabeth Drive between Preston Street an Bronson due to the overflow of water. Police warning of cars hydroplanning. 

Police are also advising motorists to drive slowly and be aware of the conditions. 


 