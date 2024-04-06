Man treated for serious injuries in Smiths Falls after stabbing

OTTAWA
    Smiths Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Friday evening.

    In a statement, police say officers responded to the area of Chambers Street at approximately 10:05 p.m. after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a possible stabbing.

    Police located a 37-year-old man who had suffered a "serious injury."

    In an update on Monday, police say the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition where he was treated for his injuries and released the following day.

    Police have arrested a 35-year-old and a 38-year-old for charges relating to breaches of probation and breach of a release order in connection to unrelated charges.

    "The victim and witnesses to this offence were uncooperative with police," a statement from police said.

    The incident was a targeted incident and police say there is no concern for public safety.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Smiths Falls Police at (613) 283-0357 extension 0.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

