OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man treated for serious injuries in Smiths Falls after 'possible stabbing'

    Smiths Falls Police
    Share

    Smiths Falls Police are investigating a "possible stabbing" incident that occurred on Friday evening.

    In a statement, police say officers responded to the area of Chambers Street at approximately 10:05 p.m. after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a possible stabbing.

    Police located a 37-year-old man who had suffered a "serious injury."

    Police did not specify the nature of his injuries. No charges or arrests have been reported.

    The victim was taken to hospital and remains in serious, but stable condition.

    The Smiths Falls Police is investigating and there is no concern for public safety.

    Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Smiths Falls Police at (613) 283-0357 extension 0.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News