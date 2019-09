Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A man is in hospital with burns to his hands and chest after a fire broke out in his west-end apartment Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to 825 Grenon Ave. at around 5:00 a.m. They found one man in the unit who has been taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire out.

The cause is under investigation.