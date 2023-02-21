Man shot dead in ByWard Market overnight

A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 200 block of York Street, police said. The man later died from his injuries.

There has been a heavy police presence in the area since the shooting.

A three-storey building on York Street just west of King Edward Avenue was blocked off with police tape.

However, much of the police presence appeared to focus on an Ottawa Community Housing building at the corner of Cumberland and Clarence streets.

Cumberland Street remains closed at Murray Street. Stretches of Clarence and Murray streets were closed between Dalhousie and Cumberland, but reopened around 10 a.m.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating. This is the city's fourth homicide of 2023.

- with files from Leah Larocque, CTV News Ottawa and Andrew Pinsent, Newstalk 580 CFRA