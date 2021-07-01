Advertisement
Man charged with personating a peace officer after driver stopped by red vehicle with flashing lights in Trenton, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Prince Edward County man is charged with personating a peace officer after a motorist complained they were pulled over in a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights in Trenton.
Police responded to a complaint on Dundas Street West at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say someone reported being pulled over in their vehicle by a male in a red vehicle using flashing red and blue lights.
"After a brief verbal exchange between the complainant and the suspect, the suspect left in their vehicle last seen on Front Street," said the OPP in a statement on Thursday.
"The accused was located by officers where they were arrested for personating a peace officer."
Red and blue flashing lights were seized following a search of the vehicle.
A 40-year-old from Prince Edward County faces several charges, including personating a peace officer and unauthorized use of red and blue lights under the Highway Traffic Act.