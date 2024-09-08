Ottawa Senators' annual charity to support mental health coming back Monday

OTTAWA
    The Ottawa Senators' annual charity event to raise funds to support mental health initiatives for children and youth is coming back Monday.

    The Ottawa Senators Charity Open will take place at the Marshes Golf Club located at 320 Terry Fox Dr., where the team's players and staff are expected to gather.

    Speaking remarks about the tournament's fundraising initiatives will start at 9:45 a.m.

    Senators owner Michael Andlauer and community foundation president Jacqueline Belsito will announce the beginning of the event, pointing out the need to address mental health issues and create positive change.

    Money raised at the event will be used to help support mental health initiatives across eastern Ontario and Quebec, including programs at Youth Services Bureau and The Royal and Fondation Santé Gatineau. Proceeds will also go to other local organizations providing critical care to children and their families in the community.

    The region's premier golf event is presented by Bell. It is the only tournament featuring the Ottawa Senators roster.

    Bell is the parent company of CTV News Ottawa.

    More information is available online. 

