Sunny and hot temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa, with the risk of overnight frost

    A week of sunny and hot temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this week, with temperatures set to warm up to the high 20s by Thursday.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 20 C.

    Clear tonight. Low 4 C with the risk of frost.

    Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 20 C.

    The above-seasonal temperatures arrive in Ottawa on Wednesday.

    It will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

    The outlook for Thursday and Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27 C on both days.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 11 C.

    There is no rain in the forecast this week, after a wet weekend in Ottawa.

    Ottawa received 1.5 mm of rain on Friday and 20.8 mm on Saturday.

