Hazmat contains fuel leak on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall
Ottawa Fire Services says its Hazmat team has successfully contained a fuel leak that was coming from a transport truck on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters say they received multiple calls at around 12:32 p.m. reporting a transport truck was leaking fuel on Highway 417 West and Bayshore Drive.
The driver of the truck had pulled over to the side of the highway, firefighters say.
The Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene after firefighters confirmed “a 2 inch hole in the 100-gallon diesel tank on the 53 feet trailer that is used to power the refrigeration system.”
“A dinking system” was set up by the Hazmat technicians to control the movement of the fuel.
When the leak was contained at 1:52 p.m. the truck was towed away.
Bloc Quebecois ready to extract gains for Quebec in exchange for supporting Liberals
The Bloc Québécois says its ready to wheel and deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party for support during confidence votes now that the Liberal government's confidence and supply agreement with the NDP has ended.
Over 200 firearms seized in Waterloo weapons investigation
According to police, during a traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
Trump threatens to jail adversaries in escalating rhetoric ahead of pivotal debate
With just days to go before his first and likely only debate against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump posted a warning on his social media site threatening to jail those “involved in unscrupulous behavior” this election, which he said would be under intense scrutiny.
Timeline: The rise and fall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fortunes
In the wake of the NDP withdrawing its automatic support of the minority Liberal government, here is a timeline of key events charting the arc of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fortunes in federal politics.
Military surplus store in Calgary, destination of celebrity shoppers, closing doors
Cher, Anthony Hopkins, Heath Ledger, Alec Baldwin and Tom Hardy are just a few of the celebrities John Cumming met while growing up in his family's military surplus store.
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in U.S. Open men's final, weeks after failed doping test
Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 with a relentless baseline game to win the U.S. Open men’s championship on Sunday, less than three weeks after being exonerated in a doping case.
The controversial plan to turn a desert green
Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.
Mother of Georgia shooting suspect called school to warn of emergency, aunt says
The mother of the 14-year-old who has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of four people at his Georgia high school called the school before the killings, warning staff of an 'extreme emergency' involving her son, a relative said.
Atlantic
Residents of new affordable housing in Dartmouth begin moving in
The first residents of the 32 new affordable homes for women and their children in Dartmouth, N.S., have moved in, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
37-year-old woman dies following collision in Allardville: N.B. RCMP
A 37-year-old woman from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Allardville, N.B.
Children’s books unveiled in Whitney Pier as part of N.S. Polish Heritage Month
Bookstores often come with a table full of recommended reads, and it was no different at St. Mary's Polish Parish in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Sunday.
Toronto
BREAKING 1 person killed, 2 others injured in Brampton collision
One person has died following a head-on crash in Brampton late Sunday morning.
Toronto police locate missing 11-year-old girl
Toronto police say they have now located a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in North York late Saturday afternoon.
Texts, social media a 'minefield' for people going through divorce: lawyer
When Sarah Boulby tells clients going through a divorce or locked in a custody battle that their texts and social media posts might be put under a microscope, she usually gets one of two responses.
Montreal
Teachers say immigrants not to blame as Quebec links teacher shortage to newcomers
As Quebec politicians continue to point to immigration -- a common justification for the province's ills -- as the main culprit for the province's teacher shortage, education experts say newcomers are not the underlying cause of the widespread teacher shortages.
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, September 8, 2024
Watch the CTV News Montreal broadcast at Six for Sunday, September 8, 2024 with anchor Matt Grillo.
Oka residents preparing checkpoint operations to stop illegal dumping in Kanesatake
Residents in Oka, Que. are preparing to take matters into their own hands to try to prvent the illegal dumping of contaminated material in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake.
Northern Ontario
VIDEO Snow has returned to northeastern Ont.
As fall quickly approaches, leaves have begun to change colours and temperatures have started to dip in northeastern Ontario – perhaps starting to bring unwelcome wintry weather.
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Windsor
One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line
One person has died following a collision Saturday night.
Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
Pillette Road closed for active investigation
The Windsor police said Pillette Road is closed from Grand Marais to Plymouth due to an active investigation.
London
‘Not checking out yet’: Woman with incurable cancer vows to keep fighting
Heather Appleton just renewed her passport for another ten years. “I’m not checking out yet,” said Appleton, 61, who has the incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma.
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation
Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.
Kitchener
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
3 taken to hospital, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision in Hagersville
One person was airlifted to hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Barrie
Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet
A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.
Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park
Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
Winnipeg
Wanted man arrested after improvised gun found during traffic stop
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he was found in possession of a loaded zip gun during a traffic stop by police.
Winnipeg firefighters battle 2 overnight blazes
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to two fires early Sunday morning in the city’s William Whyte and St. John’s neighbourhoods.
New basketball court unveiled in Winnipeg’s Waverley neighbourhood
Those living in the city’s Waverley area will have a chance to shoot some hoops at a new outdoor basketball court at Bridgwater Park.
Calgary
Calgary water consumption dips under 500 million litres Saturday
Calgary water consumption ddropped Saturday to 496 million litres, a dip of nine million litres from Friday’s 505 million.
-
Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
Edmonton
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Heavy RCMP presence in Calling Lake due to weapons complaint
A heavy police presence could be seen in Calling Lake Sunday while Mounties investigated a weapons complaint.
Regina
Regina fire crews report no injuries after apartment fire
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a residential apartment building in Regina’s Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood.
Mural showcasing diversity and youth unveiled in North Central community
The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.
'Sacredness': Medicine wheel in healing garden dedicated to local elder
A local elder was honoured at Westminster United Church on Saturday by having a medicine wheel dedicated to her.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Public Schools offers counselling support after student set on fire at high school
In the wake of the tragic incident of setting a student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that it is providing counselling services to students and staff affected by the event.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
'Its a signature event': Broadway street fair returns to Saskatoon
Broadway avenue was alive with the bustle of Saskatoon residents enjoying their weekend. The street was closed off and turned into a pedestrian walkway for a massive street festival that saw thousands of participants.
Vancouver
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Woman unconscious in hospital after being stabbed: Surrey RCMP
A woman is in hospital in serious condition after she was stabbed in Surrey’s Whalley area early Sunday, Mounties have confirmed.
B.C. First Nation offers reward for information in missing woman case
Mounties in Northern B.C. have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of an Indigenous woman two months ago.
Vancouver Island
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Woman attacked by knife-wielding man while leaving work, Vancouver police say
A shopkeeper was attacked as she was leaving work in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday night, Vancouver police say.
-
Kelowna
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.