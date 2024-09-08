Hazmat contains fuel leak on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall

Ottawa Fire Services says its Hazmat team has successfully contained a fuel leak that was coming from a transport truck on Highway 417 near Bayshore mall Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls at around 12:32 p.m. reporting a transport truck was leaking fuel on Highway 417 West and Bayshore Drive.

The driver of the truck had pulled over to the side of the highway, firefighters say.

The Hazmat team was dispatched to the scene after firefighters confirmed “a 2 inch hole in the 100-gallon diesel tank on the 53 feet trailer that is used to power the refrigeration system.”

“A dinking system” was set up by the Hazmat technicians to control the movement of the fuel.

When the leak was contained at 1:52 p.m. the truck was towed away.