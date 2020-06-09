OTTAWA -- Police have laid charges in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 7 near Sharbot Lake earlier this year that killed a 64-year-old man.

The victim, Wayne Kimberley, was walking along the north shoulder of the highway on Jan. 10 when he was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle left the scene, police said.

After a five-month investigation, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday they have charged Mahaveer Jain, 57, of Brampton in relation to the crash.

Jain is charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and failing to stop at an accident.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Kingston at a later date.