Ottawa police 'Purse Project': Need for feminine hygiene products greater than ever

For almost a decade, volunteers at the Ottawa Police Service have spearheaded the Purse Project to collect and distribute sanitary and hygiene products like pads, tampons, deodorant and shampoo to women who may not be able to afford them.

This year the demand is greater than ever, but donations have been slow. Detective Dawn Neilly one of the co-organizers, has been part of the project since it started.

“Your period is something that I think people are now starting to realize that it's necessary to manage. We have a lot of people who find themselves at a shelter or living on the street or maybe even they have like a fixed income but they need to supplement it by going to drop-in centres," Neilly said. "These items can cost you anywhere between $30 and $50 a month so it’s just one of those things that we just wanted to help out and see if you could just make it more accessible."

The Ottawa Police Service will accept donations at 211 Huntmar Dr., 3343 St. Joseph Blvd. and 474 Elgin St.

It also accepts donations at the following Shoppers Drug Mart locations: 174 Bank St., 702 Bank St., 1080 Bank St./Sunnyside, 181 Greenbank Rd. and 3781 Strandherd Dr.

The Citron Hygiene warehouse located at 150-2855 Swansea Cres. is also a drop-off location, from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All items collected will be delivered by OPS to local area shelters including, but not limited to the Youville Centre, the St. Joe’s Women’s Centre, the Emily Murphy Non-Profit Housing Corporation, and la Maison d’amitié.

If a monetary donation is easier, you can send an e-transfer to purseproject@ottawapolice.ca.

the last day to donate is Dec. 1.