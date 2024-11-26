Ottawa man accused of anti-Asian hate crimes facing additional charge of attempted murder

An Ottawa man accused of hate-motivated assaults in the city’s downtown core earlier this month is facing additional charges, including of attempted murder.

Kevin Belisle, 32, of Ottawa was charged in connection with the assault of three people in Chinatown and Centretown on the evening of Nov. 17. An investigation found the assaults were "hate-related" because all three victims were of Asian descent, police said in a news release.

One person sustained serious injuries and two others had minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police said one additional victim had come forward in the investigation. Belisle has been additionally charged with one count of attempted murder and three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

He will appear in court Wednesday for the new charges.

Police had previously charged Belisle with two counts of assault, one count of aggravated mischief and one count of mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5015.