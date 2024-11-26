Colder weather, freezing rain prompts rush for winter tires in Ottawa

Winter's cold bite is fast approaching and despite rising living costs, many are looking to get a grip on the weather and roads with tires that can handle the conditions.

Monday's freezing rain warning drove many to ensure their vehicles are prepared, including driver, Jon Groves.

"I need to get my winter tires done before the snow comes in or else I'm going to slip and slide everywhere," he said.

"It's a safety thing. I can hurt other people and myself."

Groves is among the majority of Canadians who use winter tires.

"You just need winter tires in the winter no matter what," said Hammad Akhtar, Ottawa zone manager for Kal Tire, who adds winter tires are not strictly for more control on snow and ice-covered roads.

"Even in this changing weather, any temperature of 7 C and lower, you need winter tires for that cold pavement to help you stop efficiently. The winter tires remain soft in that colder weather giving you the sufficient traction required."

Akhtar says there are a range of prices for winter tires, adding that while there's an upfront cost of having a set installed, you will save time and money in the long run.

For a Honda CR-V, a popular vehicle model, according to Kal Tire's website, an entry-level set of winter rubber costs about $700, where a premium tire set, like the Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5, is priced around $1,000.

"Top tier winter tires do have different technology that offer you certain better stopping distances as compared to others." says Akhtar.

Another option, an "all-weather" tire, can also provide the grip of a winter tire in the winter on the ice and snow but can be driven all-year. Prices for the same Honda SUV start at around $650.

According to a recent Leger survey commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC), nearly three-quarters of motorists (73 per cent) believe extreme winter weather events related to climate change have made winter tires more important than ever.

While most Canadians view winter tires as a crucial investment, the survey shows financial pressures are prompting some drivers to reconsider the expense. Because of this, nearly one in three drivers say they are less likely to purchase winter tires.

"We all see the impact of climate change and the increasing frequency of sudden and severe winter weather events," says Carol Hochu, president and CEO of TRAC.

"The good news is that the number of drivers investing in winter tires climbed over the last decade, and they are better prepared for winter motoring. Despite the cost-of-living increase, they know winter tires are critical in navigating unpredictability on winter roads and 79 per cent believe using winter tires saved them from being involved in a potentially hazardous driving situation."

While winter tires are mandatory in Quebec and most British Columbia highways, across Canada they are not. However, many insurance companies will offer a discount.

Selecting the right tire can mean the difference between a surefooted winter motoring experience and a nervous drive.